Brutal polar bear ‘play’ fight labelled 'ritualistic sparring'

How much ‘play’ fighting can a polar bear bear? Apparently almost a tonne and then some.

New footage has been released onto social media of Sea World’s polar bears going paw to paw in front of concerned crowds at the popular exhibit.

The huge 11-year-old male twin polar bears have been captured taking powerful swipes, engaging in underwater wrestling and biting each other much to the horror of tourists who watched the attack from behind reinforced glass.

Hudson and Nelson weigh in at around an imposing 680 kilograms each, however handlers have stated that it was simply a play fight.

They are classifying the behaviour as “ritualistic sparring” noting that if the twins had intended on hurting each other both bears would have been badly injured.

Sea World have also stated that the not-so-polite public disagreement is an important part of the brothers' development.

The brothers do occasionally spend periods away from each other there are no current plans to separate the pair permanently.

They dynamic duo arrived at Sea World in 2004 after being found orphaned in Quebec.

Nelson has already fathered a cub and perhaps this latest display of dominance shows signs that another announcement is on the way.

