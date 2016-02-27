News

Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Melbourne family targeted in terrifying home invasion by gang wielding knives and metal bars

Karen O'Sullivan
7News Melbourne /

A family in Melbourne's West has been targeted in a terrifying early morning home invasion.

Five men broke into their Altona North house and threatened them with weapons before getting away with phones, wallets and a car.

It was the middle of the night when five men smashed a glass panel on the family's front door before barging into three separate bedrooms.

The family were left terrified after the incident. Photo: 7 News

“They had two people in my room, two people in my brother’s room, they had a knife to his neck and a screw driver to his head," one of the victim's told 7 News:

The gang, armed with knives and metal bars, demanded money, mobile phones, house and car keys from the three female and two male occupants.

"I kind of said just take anything that you need and just leave, don’t hurt my family is what I said.”

Police say a knife from the victim’s house was found a few hundred metres away,

The gang smashed through the pane of the door. Photo: 7 News

It’s believed to have been thrown from a car stolen by the thieves, who were described by the victims as Africans.

The gang stole the VW Golf which was found later in the morning, with its windows smashed-in 45kms away across town in Dandenong.

Neigbours are rattled by the early morning break in.

Frank Pirritano told 7 News: “It’s unsafe, really scary at night, you worry about it.”

Police will be investigating similar home invasions to determine if the gang could be responsible for a string of burglaries in the south eastern suburbs last weekend.

There were nine break-ins and six cars stolen from across the city of Casey over a 24 hour period.

These victims escaped injury, except for a cut on the foot when one resident tried to chase the men as they fled.

However it will take some time for the family to recover from the traumatic impact of the forced entry

Police have asked anybody with information to contact Crimestoppers.

