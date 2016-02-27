Live news report foiled as canine takes liking to ‘dog whisperer’

News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Fox13 reporter Earle Farrell was reporting on the race for the Republican nomination, from a Memphis field, when a stray dog took a liking to him, refusing to be shooed away.

A stray dog hilariously interrupts reporter's live cross. Picture: Fox13

In the hilarious foiled news report, which aired overnight, the veteran reporter can’t get a word in when the brown dog excitedly sniffs him and jumps up on him.

"I've got a dog that's apparently taken a liking to me," Farrell tells the host back in the studio.

"Down boy! Get of here".

“I can't get this thing to leave me alone," the reporter says. Picture: Fox13

The canine refuses to let up, ignoring Farrell's hand pushing it away.

With the dog continuing to pester him, the defeated reporter says: "I tell you what, we're gonna come back to you”.

“I can't get this thing to leave me alone," he says.

"Okay Earle. I know you're sometimes called the dog whisperer but it doesn't seem to be working in this particular situation," the host said.

