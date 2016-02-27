Live news report foiled as canine takes liking to ‘dog whisperer’

An election pest has interrupted a US newsreader’s live cross. But it wasn’t in protest - the nuisance came in an affectionate four-legged variety.

Fox13 reporter Earle Farrell was reporting on the race for the Republican nomination, from a Memphis field, when a stray dog took a liking to him, refusing to be shooed away.

In the hilarious foiled news report, which aired overnight, the veteran reporter can’t get a word in when the brown dog excitedly sniffs him and jumps up on him.

"I've got a dog that's apparently taken a liking to me," Farrell tells the host back in the studio.

"Down boy! Get of here".

The canine refuses to let up, ignoring Farrell's hand pushing it away.

With the dog continuing to pester him, the defeated reporter says: "I tell you what, we're gonna come back to you”.

“I can't get this thing to leave me alone," he says.

"Okay Earle. I know you're sometimes called the dog whisperer but it doesn't seem to be working in this particular situation," the host said.

