Melbourne’s notorious group of pranksters, who caused outrage over a drive-by-shooting video, has admitted the whole thing was staged.

'It was all staged': Jalal brothers claim drive-by shooting prank was fake and that police knew weeks ago

The Jalals decided to ‘come clean’ after their home was raided by counter-terrorism police.

The raid followed their latest viral video, which showed a young girl cowering in fear during a staged drive-by-shooting.

Other videos included pretending to drop backpack bombs, firing guns and kidnapping people.

Their pranks have divided Australia, but the boys behind them said they have a confession.

Speaking with 7 News, Max and Arman Jalal said their latest video was all staged.

“Our latest drive-by-shooting video was staged and they were all actors,” Max Jalal told 7 News.

“We didn’t actually prank anyone for that video”.

They insisted everyone in the footage was either a friend or relative.

“We obviously didn’t think this one through and think about the negativity it can cause.”

They claimed the little girl caught up in the controversy was actually their cousin, nine-year-old Mary Jalal, and the dad was actually Max Jalal pretending on the payphone.

“When he tells me to go I had to hug him and then run away because they were pointing the fake gun,” Mary told 7 News.

After days of lying to the media and their fans, the brothers decide to finally come clean following a long time spent agonising over the truth.

"It was our brand, we do pranks and we didn’t want people to know it was fake… it’s better we admit that it was fake rather than get the hate for scaring a little girl”.

On Thursday, the brothers' home was raided at South Morang and counter terrorism detectives arrested Max and Arman.

However they claim they notified police six weeks ago that their videos were staged.

“We notified police detectives at Fawkner Police Station that the videos were staged and they were actors, so they knew that piece”.

Police plan to pursue their charges against the Jalals, leaving it to the court to decide whether driving the streets with a fake sub machine gun is a public nuisance.

The Jalals plan to challenge the charges and apologised for any offence caused.