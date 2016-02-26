News

Police release CCTV after gang of teens bash man and steal his phone

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

Sydney police have released footage after a gang of teens bashed a man and stole his mobile phone.

The 22-year-old victim was walking along Railway Street, Lidcombe, early on January 17 when he was approached by a group of seven.

Police claim the group of five males and two females, spoke with the man for more than 10 minutes.

During the conversation he handed his phone to one of the girls.

When he asked for it back, the girl handed it to another girl, who ran from the scene.

When the victim tried to run after her, two males followed him and assaulted him near the intersection of Railway St and Joseph St.

He was hit and knocked unconscious.

The man was later taken to Westmead Hospital.

Police are still on the hunt for the group of teens and have today released CCTV footage of people they believe can assist with their investigation.

Anyone with further information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

