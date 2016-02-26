Epic photobomb ruins trainspotter’s priceless shot

A British trainspotter drove 80 kilometres to what he thought was the perfect spot, waited an hour to capture the historical Flying Scotsman steam train on video, only to be rudely photobombed.

Yorkshire resident Ryan Allen was waiting to get a glimpse of the locomotive, which has been off-rail for 10 years for restoration.

Allen thought he had set up at the ideal viewing spot next to the East Coast Main Line at Little Bytham after the famous train took off from King's Cross at 7.40am on Thursday.

What could have been a priceless video was just moments away when he could see the Scotsman approaching in the distance.

But at the exact moment, his view was suddenly obscured by a Virgin Atlantic commuter train whizzing by in the opposite direction, completely covering the entire length of the Scotsman.

All he could see was the steam being released from overhead - which is probably what the train-lover was feeling at that moment.

Allen posted the foiled video on social media, Tweeting: "I had a feeling this would happen. #FlyingScotsman #virgin #virgin trains", with a laughing emoji.

But his trainspotting fail wasn’t completely in vain, after Virgin got wind of the post, which soon went viral.

"We feel bad for that photobomb! I hear Atlanta, Georgia has a super busy rail network!” a spokesman tweeted.

“Fancy a trip courtesy of Virgin Atlantic?"

.@Ryeallen, we feel bad for that photobomb! I hear Atlanta, Georgia has a super busy rail network! Fancy a trip courtesy of @VirginAtlantic? — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) February 25, 2016

Ryan may have missed capturing the perfect shot of the historic Flying Scotsman, but he did gain a free trip with as the airline’s honorary #FlyingYorkshireman.

Well, it's been a day I will never forget. Such nice messages off folk and of course @Virgin_TrainsEC and @Virgin. Thank you all ✈️🇺🇸 x — Ryan Allen (@Ryeallen) February 25, 2016

Built in South Yorkshire in 1923, the Scotsman soon became the star locomotive of the British railway system.

It was the first steam train to exceed 160km/h back in 1934.

Thousands of train fans lined tracks and bridges to see the historical train take off after its decade lay-off.

News break – February 26