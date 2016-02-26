Men filmed having a 'Macca's fracas' near Mt Druitt, still collect meal from drive-thru after

Two men have been filmed having a ‘Macca's fracas’ in the middle of a drive-thru near Mt Druitt.

Passengers watched as one of the men was seen leaving the passenger seat of a car to come face to face with his much larger adversary.

He was then slammed against the car and beaten to the ground.

The man stands up, collects his food from the drive-thru operator and returned to the car.

Staff at the Minchinbury McDonald's remained calm throughout the ordeal, asking the passengers who recorded the scuffle ‘Hi, how are you?’

NSW police said they were are appealing for information to identify the two men involved.

A police spokeswoman said about 11pm Thursday, police were called to a fast food outlet on the Great Western Highway after reports of two customers fighting in the drive-through.

When police arrived, the males had left the area.

"Police are appealing for information to identify and locate the males involved," the spokeswoman said.

"One of the males is believed to have left the area in a dark coloured hatchback".

There have been no reports of injuries.