'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open
Woman finally has 'giant' 16kg tumour removed after eight years

Reuters

Doctors at the Archbishop Loayza National Hospital in Peru's capital have successfully removed a massive 35-pound (16kg) tumour that had been growing in the abdomen of a 22-year-old woman for more than eight years.

Irianita Rojas Rasma, who is from an indigenous community in the Loreto region of northeastern Peru, was in good condition following the surgery on February 20 and is expected to make a full recovery.

"The tumour was approximately 50 centimetres in diameter," said hospital director Dr. Luis Garcia Bernal.

"It's as if she were pregnant, but twice the size."

Rojas said she had already resigned to simply coping and living with the tumour until a fateful and random meeting with Peru's health minister, Anibal Velasquez Valdivia.

"I never thought I would be operated on," Rojas said after the three-hour medical feat.

"I'm happy now because I'm recovering and I will be able to fulfill my dream of studying accounting."

