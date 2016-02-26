Professional surfer switches board while riding Hawaiian barrel in amazing stunt

A professional surfer has managed to switch boards mid-barrel in Hawaii in an amazing feat caught on camera.

Taking advantage of the dream swell, the stunt surfer can be seen charging down the right-hander, jumping to his feet on green long board while holding a short board beside him.

The 31-year-old begins riding the downslope of the wave and within five seconds he switches boards while continuing to ride the same wave.

The man responsible for the extraordinary feat is from north shore of Hawaii and this is is definitely not his first rodeo in the ocean.

