News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

Police chase ends with driver in hospital and officer pricked by syringe

Jessica Page
Yahoo7 /

A driver was under guard in hospital and a passenger was on the run on Thursday night after a police chase left a trail of damage in Perth's northern suburbs.

Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
0:19

Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
Police release old photographs of criminals
0:51

Police release old photographs of criminals
Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0:37

Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
0326_1600_nat_popo
1:36

Four police officers investigated for excessive force during arrest of teen
Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0:57

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
Man on run after sexually assaulting woman
0:13

Hunt for man after woman assaulted in Melbourne street
0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan delight crowds in Belfast
1:14

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan delight crowds in Belfast
0322_1800_SYD-UScop
1:49

US police officer granted bail over killing of Justine Damond
Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
0:24

Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
 

Two other cars were hit and a police officer was left facing a nervous wait, after he was pricked by a syringe while making the arrest.

The hit-and-run suspect fled for 1.5km despite two flat tyres, after allegedly running a stop sign and t-boning another car.

The fleeing car had two flat tyres. Photo: 7 NEWS

Sean and Monique Graham, who were inside the hit car on Royal Street, were left shaken and with a bump to the head.

“Out of nowhere, Sean just yelled watch out and then a blue Astra just zoomed in front of us and I couldn't stop,” Ms Graham said.

As the car that hit them sped off, police were only seconds behind.

Monique Graham was in one of the cars hit by another vehicle involved in a police chase. Photo: 7 News

“One second later, I would have been in the direct line of impact, so I’m very lucky,

The allegedly stolen car did not slow down, but it left a trail of oil, which police followed.

Before it was stopped, it a car parked on Federal Street. It’s owner. Matt, said it was “just lucky I wasn’t in it, I guess”.

The fleeing car crashed into a power transformer in Tuart Hill, where police finally got their woman.

The driver was taken to hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured. Photo: 7 News

She was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution but police said she was not hurt.

However, an officer at the scene was injured when he was pricked by a syringe as he searched the suspect.

A police officer has been left facing a nervous wait after he was pricked by a syringe. Photo: 7 News

He will now have to undergo blood tests and wait at least three months for the results.

Back To Top