Police chase ends with driver in hospital and officer pricked by syringe

A driver was under guard in hospital and a passenger was on the run on Thursday night after a police chase left a trail of damage in Perth's northern suburbs.

Two other cars were hit and a police officer was left facing a nervous wait, after he was pricked by a syringe while making the arrest.



The hit-and-run suspect fled for 1.5km despite two flat tyres, after allegedly running a stop sign and t-boning another car.

Sean and Monique Graham, who were inside the hit car on Royal Street, were left shaken and with a bump to the head.

“Out of nowhere, Sean just yelled watch out and then a blue Astra just zoomed in front of us and I couldn't stop,” Ms Graham said.

As the car that hit them sped off, police were only seconds behind.

“One second later, I would have been in the direct line of impact, so I’m very lucky,



The allegedly stolen car did not slow down, but it left a trail of oil, which police followed.

Before it was stopped, it a car parked on Federal Street. It’s owner. Matt, said it was “just lucky I wasn’t in it, I guess”.

The fleeing car crashed into a power transformer in Tuart Hill, where police finally got their woman.

She was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution but police said she was not hurt.

However, an officer at the scene was injured when he was pricked by a syringe as he searched the suspect.

He will now have to undergo blood tests and wait at least three months for the results.