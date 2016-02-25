News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

US marine viciously attacked and robbed outside McDonalds by teens asking 'if black lives matter'

Yahoo7 /

Two teens have been charged after a vicious attack on an Iraq War veteran outside a US McDonalds where he was reportedly asked ‘if black lives matter’.

The 17-year-olds, one male and one female, were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the attack and robbery of Chris Marquez, a 30-year-old US Marine.

Chris Marquez was allegedly attacked by a group of teens outside a McDonalds.

Marquez said that he was in the McDonalds in northwest D.C. when the teens allegedly began taunting him before physically attacking him on Friday night, WLJA reports.

“They asked me if I believe that black lives matter,” he said.

“I initially ignored them. And because I wasn’t responding back to them, they were calling me a racist.”

The marine, who is also the inspiration for the “No Man Left Behind”, told WJLA that he believes he was the victim of a hate crime and that he was targeted because of the colour of his skin.

“I just want them to get caught, especially if they’re doing this to other people,” he said.

“If they’ve done it before, they’re going to do it again and hopefully they don’t hurt or kill someone next time.”

Marquez also said he was robbed of his wallet, which prevented him from getting further treatment at hospital, since he no longer has an ID.

