Ghost hunter snaps ‘terrifying figure’ at historic 15th century building

An experienced self-proclaimed ghost hunter claims to have captured a surreal image of a ‘female ghost’ walking around the ground of a historic English estate.

Ghost hunter, Erica Gregory made the surprising discovery when she spent the night with other members of her paranormal activity group while they were touring Turton Tower in Bolton, Lancashire.

The night started indoors but it wasn’t until the group moved outside for some fresh air that the exciting discovery was made.



"When outside I saw an old tree, it must have been about 100 years old. Looking at the tree, I felt there was a kind of mist forming around it," Erica said.

"I took a picture of it on my camera phone and when I got back inside I added an infrared filter to the back and was shocked to see the image looked like a woman in a long dress peering out from behind the tree."

"You can see the energy of the shape - it’s bright in comparison to the tree that just looks grey."

"In my mind, if the picture is picking up an energy there has to be something there," she said.

"Sadly, we couldn’t use the voice recorder outside because it was so windy."

The main source of physical evidence came from the recorders that Erica’s group uses to record electronic voice phenomenon (EVP) which is commonly heard in the background.

"We don’t expect to get things every time but we began to pick up voices on our recorders as soon as we got into the hall," she said.

"We arrived at 7:30pm and we had it booked out until 4am. We split up into small groups and we picked up a male spirit and the spirit of a young girl."

"We also picked up the name Eddie - if anyone knows of anybody with that name that might have any affiliation to Turton Tower."

Erica says that she has been interested in paranormal activity since she was a young girl but set up the Worsley Paranormal Group 12 years ago, after her father’s death.

"Things started happening around the time of my father’s death. My mother moved into my grandmother’s house and there was a lot activity - we started smelling tobacco and door bells starting ringing," she said.

