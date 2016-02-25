Donald Trump: ‘I love the poorly educated’

Donald Trump won the Nevada Republican caucuses on Tuesday and in his victory speech thanked his friends, family and the "poorly educated" for helping him mark his third straight victory in state contests.

The billionaire real estate mogul finished more than 20 points ahead of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and cementing his status as the frontrunner for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination on Tuesday.

“We won the evangelicals,” Trump said. “We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.”

That last line began trending on Twitter that night with some users saying that it sums up the whole election in a "nutshell".

"'I love the poorly educated' is the 2016 Election in a nutshell," Christine Rousselle tweeted.

Rob Tornoe said: "Donald Trump in his Nevada victory speech: "I love the poorly educated." Way to go America..."

“I love the poorly educated” is the 2016 Election in a nutshell. — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) February 24, 2016

Donald Trump in his Nevada victory speech: "I love the poorly educated." Way to go America... pic.twitter.com/AyUAJJHH17 — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) February 24, 2016

If only they weren't too poorly educated to know they're the poorly educated

RT @AlbertBrooks "I love the poorly educated"

Donald J. Trump — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2016

Keith Olbermann tweeted: "If only they weren't too poorly educated to know they're the poorly educated."

"We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated." The Republican front runner for POTUS. pic.twitter.com/9Sa38jS6Mv — Stress? Me?! Nah. (@tr3bellaDIVA) February 24, 2016

Other had an incredibly sarcastic tone claiming that only Donald Trump could make such a statement and receive a cheer, other joked about how history was made.

"I love the poorly educated." Only @realDonaldTrump can make a statement like that and the poorly educated cheer.



Can I please wake up now? — Shannon M. (@SassyLassie_13) February 24, 2016

All I'll say is the moment in the speech I heard Trump say, "I love the poorly educated," I knew I was hearing history. — Nick Rizzo (@nickrizzo) February 24, 2016

One trending meme claims Trump did an interview with People magazine in 1988 telling them that if he were to run for president he would be a Republican because "they're the dumbest group of voters in the country".

There is no evidence to suggest the re-produced image and quote was ever made by the republican candidate.

At a rally in Las Vegas Trump asked voters what a caucus was and told the crowd he wanted to punch a protester who was being escorted from the event in the face.

“What the hell is caucus?” he said to laughter. “Nobody even knows what it is. Just vote.”

“There’s a guy, totally disruptive, throwing punches — we���re not allowed to punch back anymore,” he said. “I love the old days. You know what they used to do to guys like that when they were in a place like this? They’d be carried out in a stretcher.”

Trump added: “I’d like to punch him in the face, I’ll tell ya.”

RELATED VIDEOS: