Perth police search for pregnant prisoner who escaped on way to hospital

Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Angela Pownall, Tayissa Barone and Grant Wynne
Yahoo7 /

A police search was sparked in Perth on Wednesday night after a pregnant prisoner escaped from Serco guards as she arrived for a hospital visit, raising concerns about prisoner transport in WA.

Janaya Edith Williams, who was a maximum-security prisoner, was being driven from Bandyup Women's prison to King Edward Memorial Hospital in Subiaco for a check-up.

She escaped at about 8:30am on Wednesday, the same day the state government announced a new five-year contract for Serco to manage WA's biggest prison.

Janaya Edith Williams was being held at the maximum security Bandyup Women's prison. Photo: 7 News

Corrective Services Minister Joe Francis said yesterday any escape was unacceptable.

“DCS (Department of Corrective Services) will investigate this incident and make changes to security procedures, if required,” he said.

The 21-year-old is accused of burglary, stealing and fraud offences.

Police believe she jumped on a train after making her escape. She has not been seen since.

Ms Williams was being transported in a Serco van when she escaped. Photo: 7 News

Authorities would not say how far into her pregnancy Williams was, or how she managed to escape from the two guards.

The Serco blunder could not have come at a worse time.

As Corrective Services Minister Joe Francis was being told of the escape, he was announcing a five-year extension to Serco's contract to manage WA's biggest prison.

“The public deserve to know everything about this escape, the Barnett Government cover up every time Serco fails and they're sick of it,” Shadow Corrective Services Spokesman Paul Papaplia said.

The Department of Corrective Services said the escape was "unacceptable" and "will be investigated".

Police said Williams was considered unpredictable and should not be approached.

