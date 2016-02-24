Woman find 'living worms' in her tea bags

News

'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Her claims have prompted the tea makers to respond with a video clip debunking the allegations, showing that the ‘worms’ are actually ‘small lemon-flavoured pieces’.

Ismat Raza from Pakistan uploaded her video to Facebook, saying she had worms in ‘each and every one’ of her green tea bags found on Saturday.

Her video shows her pouring the contents of the tea bag on to a piece of paper and picking out the ‘worms’.

Lipton responded on Tuesday showing the ‘lemon pieces’ dissolving in hot water.

“There are no 'worms' in our tea bags. These are small lemon flavour pieces which have been mistaken for worms,” the company said.

“If you put these lemon flavour pieces in hot water they will dissolve as you can see from this video. The tea is of the highest quality standard and is absolutely safe to consume.”

Ms Raza’s video claimed: 'Please be aware, must check your teabags & please do share'.

“I'll show you something which we found two days back and we were trying to figure it out whether it's happening in all tea bags or not.

“But sadly it is in each and every tea bag of lemon flavour green tea. You can see there are worms inside, living worms.”

Ms Raza then pointed out that she had checked inside several boxes and the tea was not expired.

A number of people have since responded saying they felt Ms Raza lacked ‘common sense’.

“You'd have to be an idiot to believe those are worms,” one said.

Despite this a number of consumers remain convinced that there are ‘worms’ in the tea.

While this may not be a case of worms, there have been plenty of times when maggots and more have been found in food.

