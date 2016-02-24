Crash site of plane with 23 people on board missing in Nepal located

The wreckage of a small plane with up to 23 people on board that went missing while flying over the Himalayas has been found, Nepal's aviation minister confirmed.

A small plane with 21 people on board has gone missing while flying in a mountainous area in Nepal, airport officials have confirmed.

The Himalayan Times reports there are soldiers and police headed to a crash site where the plane is believed to have come down.

There were no survivors.

Official Yogendra Kuwar said the plane was on an 18-minute flight Wednesday, but lost contact after takeoff.

The twin-engine prop plane had taken off from Pokhara, a resort town west of Kathmandu, and was heading north to Jomsom, which is the starting point for trekkers going into mountainous areas.

"It is also known that weather at both origin and destination airports was favourable and the airport was cleared for departure by the control Tower at Pokhara," Tara Air said in a statement.

There are reports there were three children on board.

Early reports suggested there were only 21 people on board, but this did not account for two crew members.

The Twin Otter 400 series aircraft was operated by Tara airlines in Nepal.

