News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion

Man dies after being violently thrown from theme park ride: report

Yahoo7 /

WARNING - This video contains material that may distress some viewers: Terrified onlookers could do nothing but watch on in disbelief after a man was violently thrown from an amusement park ride in China.

Chimp and Baboon Saved From Captivity in Rural Congo Village
1:00

Chimp and Baboon Saved From Captivity in Rural Congo Village
British media say former Russian spy in critical condition
1:05

British media say former Russian spy in critical condition
0304_1800_wa_alz
2:06

Aussies more likely to deal with Alzheimer’s
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0304_0700_nat_dog
0:20

Young girl killed in a dog attack
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
0:33

Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
0:49

French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
0224_1800_wa_shark
1:49

Shark sighting forces Rottnest swim competitors out of the water
0224_1800_vic_elderly
0:30

Man hit by reversing car
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state
 

Shocking video shows the man falling off a ride in front of witnesses at Sanmenxia Mianchi Yangshao Square on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses were horrified as the man's seatbelt came lose on the ride.

It’s believed the man’s seatbelt came undone and he died from his injuries.

The tragedy comes after a teen was crushed to death after falling from a pirate ship theme park ride into machinery in China’s Baoding City.

He was reported to have been drunk and standing in his seat when he lost his balance and fell out of the Pirate Ship ride - falling into the machinery below.

Back To Top