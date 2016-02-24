Man dies after being violently thrown from theme park ride: report

WARNING - This video contains material that may distress some viewers: Terrified onlookers could do nothing but watch on in disbelief after a man was violently thrown from an amusement park ride in China.

Shocking video shows the man falling off a ride in front of witnesses at Sanmenxia Mianchi Yangshao Square on Monday afternoon.

It’s believed the man’s seatbelt came undone and he died from his injuries.

The tragedy comes after a teen was crushed to death after falling from a pirate ship theme park ride into machinery in China’s Baoding City.

He was reported to have been drunk and standing in his seat when he lost his balance and fell out of the Pirate Ship ride - falling into the machinery below.