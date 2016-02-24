News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

'At least I'm not a homophobe': Bill Shorten's public clash with Senator Cory Bernardi

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has labelled conservative Liberal senator Cory Bernardi as a ‘homophobe’ following a public clash between the pair in the middle of a media conference.

Mr Shorten was in the middle of a morning press conference at Parliament House addressing the Turnbull government’s decision to review the Safe School Coalition.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten called Senator Bernardi a 'homophobe' to his face.

The initiative aims to address homophobia in school and help reduce bullying of LGBTI students.

Mr Shorten began telling reporters his thoughts on the matter, when Senator Bernardi walked past.

"We see this ridiculous, absurd obsession by the right wing of the Liberal Party about Safe Schools," Mr Shorten began, when Senator Bernadi interrupted.

"That'd be me," he yelled from the sidelines.

"At least I'm honest, Bill. You're a fraud."

Senator Cory Bernardi called Mr Shorten a 'fraud' and accused him of being dishonest.

"No, mate. At least I'm not a homophobe either, mate," Mr Shorten replied.

"So let's just do the right thing."

Senator Bernardi’s concerns about the Safe Schools program are based around the belief that the content is not age appropriate and could sexualise children prematurely.

Check out these videos for other feuding politicians:

'Take a good look at yourself': Senators in war of words over 'mansplaining'

A government minister has accused a Labor senator of hypocrisy after being accused of "mansplaining" to her.



Ukraine politician brawl caught on camera

Ukrainian parliament deputies get into a fist fight outside of the parliament chambers, reportedly over a corruption bill.

