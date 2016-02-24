'At least I'm not a homophobe': Bill Shorten's public clash with Senator Cory Bernardi

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has labelled conservative Liberal senator Cory Bernardi as a ‘homophobe’ following a public clash between the pair in the middle of a media conference.

Mr Shorten was in the middle of a morning press conference at Parliament House addressing the Turnbull government’s decision to review the Safe School Coalition.

The initiative aims to address homophobia in school and help reduce bullying of LGBTI students.

Mr Shorten began telling reporters his thoughts on the matter, when Senator Bernardi walked past.

"We see this ridiculous, absurd obsession by the right wing of the Liberal Party about Safe Schools," Mr Shorten began, when Senator Bernadi interrupted.

"That'd be me," he yelled from the sidelines.

"At least I'm honest, Bill. You're a fraud."

"No, mate. At least I'm not a homophobe either, mate," Mr Shorten replied.

"So let's just do the right thing."

Senator Bernardi’s concerns about the Safe Schools program are based around the belief that the content is not age appropriate and could sexualise children prematurely.

