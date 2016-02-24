Thirteen clinicians in South Australia have been reprimanded after snooping into the medical records of Cy Walsh, who was charged with murder of AFL coach father Phil Walsh.

Clinicians caught snooping into the medical records of Phil Walsh's son Cy

The clinicians 'inappropriately accessed' toxicology results from his hair and crucial pieces of evidence to the trial, The Advertiser reports.

In December, the 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to the murder of his former Adelaide Crows coach father.

Because of mental incompetence, he was ordered to reissue the plea. He is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors alleged Walsh killed his father in the family home during the early hours of Friday July 3, 2015. He was taken to Flinders Medical Centre for tests following the death to see if he was under the influence of drugs.

Health Minister Jack Snelling and SA Health chief executive David Swan have condemned the prying, which may have consequences for the trial.

Swan said the clinicians have been 'counselled for accessing the electronic records' after an audit discovered the privacy breach of the patient's report.

Snelling claims any staff accessing any patient’s records unauthorised is a breach of trust and they may face “serious consequences”, even more so if information is passed on.

“As part of routine auditing of electronic medical records, 13 SA Health staff were identified as inappropriately accessing a patient’s medical record,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“This behaviour is unprofessional, inappropriate and completely unacceptable.”

The case is expected to return to court on April 1 for a directions hearing.

The high-profile coach was 55 when he died from multiple stab wounds after a domestic dispute at his home and was in his first year coaching the Crows.

His wife Meredith was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury.

Walsh has been staying at the James Nash House mental health facility in Adelaide for the last four months.

The death shocked the AFL world as well as the wider community, coming during his first season with the Crows after stints coaching at other AFL clubs.