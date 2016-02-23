Police dog's hilarious attempt to ‘help wash’ officer’s car

A playful police pooch has been filmed ‘assisting’ an officer in the cleaning of a police vehicle however it’s difficult to say just how much his efforts are actually contributing.

Police dogs hilarious attempt to ‘help wash’ an officer’s car

The car ‘cleaning’ K9 seemingly turned the menial task into a game while chasing the high pressure hose back and forth across the vehicle.

The hysterical footage was posted onto the Vermont State Police social media account and has since racked up more than 154,000 views.

The Vermont State Police have identified the K9 as Trooper Max and his handler as Trooper Arlington.

In the post they included the following message: “It's a little warmer today, and a good chance to clean all that winter grime off your cars. If you can find a helper”.

The hapless hound getting hose happy has elicited many comments from the adoring public.

Patty Williams wrote: "K9 Max is an absolute ham! He makes me laugh."

Geneva Allen added: "Curiosity question, what's the policy on someone just coming and hanging out with the K9s? Because this is pure happiness."

It’s still not clear if the plucky pooch offered much assistance to his handler during the car wash but it is clear that fun was certainly had by all.

