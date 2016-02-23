Clive Palmer: 'Malcolm's only there until Tony comes back'

News

Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

Federal MP Clive Palmer has accused the Liberal Government of using Malcolm Turnbull as a patsy while Tony Abbott regains his popularity and 'makes a comeback to lead the country'.

Clive Palmer says Malcolm Turnbull as PM was a ploy by the ALP. Picture: AAP

“Malcolm is only there for this election ‘til Tony Abbott gets back,” Palmer said in a Sunrise interview this morning.

“Tony Abbott is standing again. They said to Malcolm ‘do you want to be Backbench or Prime Minister for nine months, and then Tony will stand for Warringah (which he is doing) and later on you can retire?" he said.

“After all, Malcolm Turnbull is the third oldest PM this country has ever had.”

Palmer said Abbott is poised to make a comeback, and now is the time, with his popularity at a record high.

According to Palmer, the ALP’s plan is to rehash the components of the 2014 Budget, which Palmer says his party was against.


“They want to reintroduce those things - get rid of the school kids bonus, low income super, climate change authority - all the those things the Palmer United wanted to protect for Australia.

Palmer says the ALP will re-introduce the 2014 Budget plan. Picture: Sunrise

“They lost the election, they lost the senate vote, now they want to just rig it.”

His comments came during a discussion about changes to Senate voting laws, with the Federal Government declaring war on minor parties and independents.

Clive Palmer said the reform “will guarantee” the Liberal Party has control of the Upper House for the next 20 or 30 years.

“If we abolish preferential voting in the House of Representatives there will only be the Liberal party in power. Labour will never get there because they don’t have the Greens’ preferences,” he said.

The reform could come into place as early next week.

