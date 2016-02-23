Child rescued by nurse after being locked in hot car during Sydney heatwave

A young child has been rescued after he was found locked in a hot car ‘sweating profusely’ in Sydney’s west as the city endured a heatwave.

The father of the four-year-old has since been charged after a nurse found the child in the carpark of Mt Druitt Hospital about 2.30pm on Monday.

The child had been in the car about an hour before the nurse came to their aid and alerted hospital staff.

Ambulance officers and police attended the scene and the child was treated by paramedics.

The father will face Mt Druitt court today.

The charges come a week after security officers in Perth were forced to smash the window of a locked car on an incredibly hot day.

A three-year-old boy was rescued from the car at a Booragoon shopping centre car park during 38 degree temperatures.