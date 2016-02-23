News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft holds back tears in Perth
'I'm very sorry': Bancroft fights back tears over ball-tampering scandal

Dozens catapulted as packed escalator suddenly switches to reverse

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

An escalator has suddenly switched direction, catapulting dozens of people on to the floor in China.

Man fails to hurdle central reservation
0:33

Man fails to hurdle central reservation
Beijing chokes in heavy dust as sandstorm blows in
0:55

Beijing chokes in heavy dust as sandstorm blows in
AP Top Stories March 28 A
0:53

AP Top Stories March 28 A
Virginia Police Officer Rescues Dog From Buena Vista House Fire
0:57

Virginia Police Officer Rescues Dog From Buena Vista House Fire
UFO Appears Over the Aegean Sea During Flight to Athens
2:46

UFO Appears Over the Aegean Sea During Flight to Athens
North Korea, China Hold Rare, Crucial Meeting
0:50

North Korea, China Hold Rare, Crucial Meeting
AP Top Stories March 28 A
0:53

AP Top Stories March 28 A
China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
1:19

China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
0328_1800_vic_shark
0:17

WATCH: Incredible footage shows enormous shark menacing diver
0302_1800_MEL-PointCook
1:27

Men fire gun in streets of Point Cook
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
0:29

Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
 

More than ten people were thrown to the ground after the escalator suddenly switched direction in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province on Thursday, according to CCTV News.

All seems well and normal on the escalator. Photo: CCTV News

Surveillance video shows a large group of travellers piling on the escalator before it suddenly switches direction.

A handful of people at the bottom were able to step off just in time, before people from the top fall like dominos, stacking on top of each other.

This is the moment the escalator begins to switch direction, sending people flying. Photo: CCTV News

Five people were injured and it is lucky there wasn't any more. Photo: CCTV News

At least five people were injured.

The escalator has since been shut down and an investigation into the cause has been launched.

Another incident involving an escalator in China last year didn't end so well after a mother died when she was swallowed by the machine, which nearly also claimed the life of her young son.

WARNING DISTRESSING: A woman has died after falling through a floor plate at the top of an escalator at a shopping centre in Jingzhou, China.

Chinese shoppers desperately try to avoid escalator death

The vision shows shoppers using extreme caution to avoid stepping on the footplate as they ascend to the top of the escalator, shuffling their feet around the edges and even jumping over the top of it in case the plate opens into a deadly shaft.

Woman gets stuck on escalator

A woman has learned the hard way how NOT to get on an escalator.



Elderly men battle up escalator

A Polish pair have proven young of heart, trying to race up an escalator the wrong way.

Cleaner gets leg amputated after becoming trapped in escalator

A Shanghai mall cleaner had his leg amputated after he became stuck in an escalator, just a week after a mother died in a similar incident.

Back To Top