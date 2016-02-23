Dozens catapulted as packed escalator suddenly switches to reverse

An escalator has suddenly switched direction, catapulting dozens of people on to the floor in China.

More than ten people were thrown to the ground after the escalator suddenly switched direction in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province on Thursday, according to CCTV News.

Surveillance video shows a large group of travellers piling on the escalator before it suddenly switches direction.

A handful of people at the bottom were able to step off just in time, before people from the top fall like dominos, stacking on top of each other.

At least five people were injured.

The escalator has since been shut down and an investigation into the cause has been launched.

