Samsung brings back popular smartphone features missing in Galaxy S6 models

AAP /

Samsung has resurrected two popular features it dropped from its smartphones a year ago in an attempt win back fans, the mobile phone giant announced today.

Revealed one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress stars in Spain, Samsung's Galaxy S7 and curved screen Galaxy S7 Edge will include water-resistant bodies and expandable memory - features removed from previous models.

First glimpse of the new Samsung Galaxy S7. Picture: AFP

Faster, hybrid autofocus cameras, bigger batteries, and water-cooled chips have also been added to the latest models, which are 1mm larger than the S6 and S6 Edge.

The latest models will also feature more virtual reality technology that can capture 360-degree video or photos to be viewed in VR headsets, on YouTube or Facebook.

The smartphones will come with an "always on" display, which can be used to constantly show the time, calendar or notifications while in standby mode.

Gaming modes have been added to save battery or limit notifications during mobile battles, and the camera in both devices has also been reworked to provide better photos in low light.

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Picture: AFP

Samsung Australia mobile vice-president Prasad Gokhale said the company regretted removing water resistance and memory card slots from its previous releases last year, but was forced to do so due to the technical limitations in upgrading their bodies from plastic to metal and glass designs.

“We absolutely were not happy with letting go of those two features,” Mr Gokhale said.

A hybrid Micro SD and SIM card tray has been added to the top of the phones, allowing the device to store as much as 200 gigabytes — 72GB more than previous models.


A 360-degree camera, called the Gear 360, was also introduced and will enable users to film and take pictures up to 360 degrees, and post the results on Facebook and YouTube, both of which support the technology.

The unveiling came amid a press conference in Barcelona, which Samsung delivered via virtual reality, placing a VR headset on every seat in the hall for those in attendance.

Samsung Mobile president Dongjin Koh holds the S7 and S7 edge new smartphones. Reuters/Albert Gea

The curved screen that appears on the S7 Edge was first introduced on the S6 last year, and has proved popular with consumers and industry experts.

The screen on the new Edge also has an expanded side menu, meaning two rows of apps can now be shown, and third-party apps can now use the space to show images and news stories, Samsung said on Sunday.

The South Korean technology company has improved battery life on the new devices, and claims both fast charging and wireless charging have improved too.

Samsung has confirmed the two new phones will be available for pre-order in Australia this Friday - the S7 for $1149 and S7 Edge for $1249.

