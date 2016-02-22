A magnitude 5 earthquake has rattled Marlborough this afternoon.

Severe earthquake strikes near Seddon

The quake hit at a depth of 8km and was located 30 km south-east of Seddon.

It struck at 4.09pm and more than 1160 people have reported feeling the shake on the Geonet website.

Geonet registered the quake as severe.

Cosy Corner Cafe worker Ruth Kamo told the Marlborough Express the quake lasted for about 20 seconds.

"It was a good rolly one. I feel like I'm still wobbling. Everything's all right but it's a good wake up call."

There have been no reports of damage so far.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Seddon doesn’t appear to have resulted in any damage. #eqnz — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) February 22, 2016

RELATED STORY: Christchurch has had more than 10,000 earthquakes in the last five years

RELATED STORY: Protester pours 'mucky stuff' over Gerry Brownlee at Christchurch memorial

RELATED VIDEOS