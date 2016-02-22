As an international adventurer, Jonathan is no stranger coming face-to-face with large, dangerous animals - but being chased by a seemingly hungry Komodo dragon was a unique experience even for him.

Massive komodo dragon filmed ‘chasing’ down man as possible next meal

He posted nail-biting footage to social media of himself merely metres from the giant lizard while inside Komodo National Park.

The video clearly shows the thrill seeker being ‘chased’ by the massive lizard while on foot.

“Massive komodo dragon literally coming right at me,” Jonathan says at the start of the footage.

“The thing was so huge and you don’t realise how big they are until they get close,” he said.

“But don’t be too scared because they are only known to eat deer, buffalo, and you know, sometimes even humans, so watch yourself when you’re out there,” he added in a sarcastic tone.

In the clip the huge lizard appears to be quickly walking through a small village.

Raised houses can be seen in the background of the footage, seemingly to keep the vicious man-eating dragons out.

Komodo dragons are the largest living species of lizards, growing up to a mighty three metres in length.

There have been several attacks on human by Komodo dragons.

In 2007, a dragon killed an eight-year-old boy on Komodo Island, marking the first fatal attack on a human in 33 years according to The Guardian.

