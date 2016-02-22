Uber passenger warned of unsafe, erratic driver before six killed in US shooting spree

A 45-year-old Uber driver has been arrested after six people were shot dead during a murder spree in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Father-of-two Jason Dalton handed himself over to police after he allegedly opened fire at innocent people during a five hour rampage in his car.

Dalton was arrested in a car that matched a description of the suspected shooter, reports suggest police found a gun inside.

Michican State police identified four of the casualties as Mary Lou Nye, 63, Mary Jo Nye, 60, Dorothy Brown, 74, and Barbara Hawthorne, 68.

Two others were yet to be made public.

Two other people were also injured at the three locations targeted; an apartment complex, a restaurant and a car dealership.

One of the wounded was a 14-year-old girl who was initially pronounced dead in hospital, she showed she was still alive in hospital by squeezing her mother’s hand.

Social media posts suggest Dalton was an Uber driver who had been erratic while driving around passengers.

Reports suggest he dropped off Uber clients inbetween shootings.

According to Wood TV8 Dalton dropped off a group of people at a Fairfield Inn Marriott in Texas Township then went next door to the Cracker Barrell and allegedly opened fire on two cars.

Police were investigating a Facebook post describing the horrific ordeal with an Uber driver matching Dalton’s description.

Posted about 6pm local time, shortly before the shooting started, the post described an Uber driver who ‘sideswiped’ another car, speed through suburbia about 80kph and refused to let passengers exit the car.

Kalamazoo resident Mackenize Waite warned: 'ATTENTION kzoo peeps!!!! This uber driver named JASON drives a silver Chevy Equinox is NOT a safe ride! A little bit ago my fiancé got a ride with him and he was driving VERY erratically.

'They sideswiped a car blowing through the stop sign at Henderson castle and West Main Hill, and the driver continued driving. ‘

Despite this Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas said there was ‘no connection’ between any of the injured and it appeared they were all chosen at random.

A father and his 18-year-old son were killed while looking for cars at a dealership, which is located four miles from the restaurant, police said.

At the car dealership the victims were simply looking at cars, at the Cracker Barrell they were sitting inside their cars.