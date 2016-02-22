'Home alone' child rescued dangling from balcony after neck trapped in railing

News

'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
The nail-biting moment took place in Majiang County, Guizhou Province, China where the infant had been left home alone.

The Mirror reported the child managed to get out on to the balcony and fall through the gap between the safety bars.

This is the moment a brave Samaritan scaled a building to save an infant found dangling by its neck off a balcony in China. Photo: CCTV

A witness filmed from across the road as a Good Samaritan bravely climbed the building while the child dangled above the street.

Onlookers held a quilt open underneath in case the child, believed to be a boy.

After 10 minutes of trying to free the trapped child, a group of men can be seen pushing the infant back on to the balcony to relieve the pressure off his neck.

The man is seen climbing up a steel pole after spotting the child dangling by its neck. Photo: CCTV

Two men assist the rescuer as they lift the child's head to relieve the pressure. Photo: CCTV

It is believed the mother left the infant sleeping at home while she went out to meet her mother.

The condition of the child is unknown.

Just last week another toddler was captured climbing out of a window and playing on the ledge of a third-storey apartment in Brazil.

The video was taken by a neighbour on Sunday and posted on Youtube, leading to social services being called to the house, the Mirror reported.

The family was reportedly given a warning not to expose the child to any more danger.

“We went to see the family and spoke with the child’s grandfather who is the owner of the flat,” Social services chief Leonardo Urcini said.

“He said that at the moment the incident happened he wasn’t at home and the child was being cared for by a domestic worker.

The child was three storey's up as it walked along the narrow ledge of a window. Photo: Facebook/Marcelo Torres

