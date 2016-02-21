'You will be hunted': Sheriff's viral message to 'heathen' street gang

Outspoken and outraged US sheriff’s captain known as the “Cajun John Wayne” has called out fugitive members of a “heathen” street gang in an unique video that has since gone viral.

His message was clear and aimed directly at seven members of the notorious “Gremlins Gang” who managed to evade capture late last year.

“You will be hunted. You will be tracked. And if you raise your weapon to a man like me, we'll return fire with superior power,” the feisty captain exclaimed.

“You think men like these are afraid of an uneducated, 125-pound punk like you?” Higgins says in the footage.

Capt. Clay Higgins can be seen in the video wearing an armored vest, holding an assault rifle and standing in front of several law enforcement officials.

Local authorities have stated that the Gremlins have terrorised four local parishes by murder, drive-by shootings and other shocking crimes, according to the Daily World.

“I'll meet you on solid ground anytime, anywhere, light or heavy, makes no difference to me. You won't walk away,” Higgins said addressing a specific gang member.

Ten accused members of the Gremlins gang have been arrested according to online reports.

Police have warrants for the arrest of seven others, KATC stated.

“The Gremlin street gang is all bad. And the fact that they're so extremely violent, every day that they're lose is a danger to the community,” Higgins told KATC.

In his last and possibly most dramatic statement on the video he states: “We’d rather die on our feet, than live on our knees,” Higgins said.

The unorthodox captain appears to have transformed into a local celebrity.

He has launched a website that sells merchandise featuring likeness and his Facebook account has more than 20,000 likes.

News break – February 21