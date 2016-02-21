News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fire threatens homes in Sydney's southwest (clone 39868696)
Firefighters battling bushfire praised for their hard work

'You will be hunted': Sheriff's viral message to 'heathen' street gang

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Outspoken and outraged US sheriff’s captain known as the “Cajun John Wayne” has called out fugitive members of a “heathen” street gang in an unique video that has since gone viral.

0415_1800_qld_gumtree
0:25

Police warning as violent gang lures victims through Gumtree
Former White House photographer Pete Souza drags Trump over Florida high school shooting comment
1:03

Former White House photographer Pete Souza drags Trump over Florida high school shooting comment
Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
1:00

Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
1:06

Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
1:18

NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
0226_1800_MEL-YouthGang
1:54

Two hospitalised after attack by gang of youths
0226_sun_weatherseventhirty
2:52

Woolies make Christmas in February happen
0225_1800_syd_gang
1:51

Violent gang of thieves on the run
Teachers Sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on Return to West Virginia Capitol
0:41

Teachers Sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on Return to West Virginia Capitol
0222_1800_sa_pollies
2:11

Business SA pushing for fewer politicians
Feud over public release of Nunes memo intensifies
2:59

Feud over public release of Nunes memo intensifies
Trump dictated misleading statement on son's meeting with Russian: Washington Post
1:06

Trump dictated misleading statement on son's meeting with Russian: Washington Post
 

His message was clear and aimed directly at seven members of the notorious “Gremlins Gang” who managed to evade capture late last year.

“You will be hunted. You will be tracked. And if you raise your weapon to a man like me, we'll return fire with superior power,” the feisty captain exclaimed.

“You think men like these are afraid of an uneducated, 125-pound punk like you?” Higgins says in the footage.

The unorthodox captain appears to have transformed into a local celebrity. Source: Facebook.

Capt. Clay Higgins can be seen in the video wearing an armored vest, holding an assault rifle and standing in front of several law enforcement officials.

Local authorities have stated that the Gremlins have terrorised four local parishes by murder, drive-by shootings and other shocking crimes, according to the Daily World.

“I'll meet you on solid ground anytime, anywhere, light or heavy, makes no difference to me. You won't walk away,” Higgins said addressing a specific gang member.

Ten accused members of the Gremlins gang have been arrested according to online reports.

“You think men like these are afraid of an uneducated, 125-pound punk like you?” Higgins says in the footage. Source: Facebook.

Police have warrants for the arrest of seven others, KATC stated.

“The Gremlin street gang is all bad. And the fact that they're so extremely violent, every day that they're lose is a danger to the community,” Higgins told KATC.

In his last and possibly most dramatic statement on the video he states: “We’d rather die on our feet, than live on our knees,” Higgins said.

This tough talking cop has had enough. Source: Facebook.

The unorthodox captain appears to have transformed into a local celebrity.

He has launched a website that sells merchandise featuring likeness and his Facebook account has more than 20,000 likes.

News break – February 21

Back To Top