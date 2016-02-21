Six people dead following shootings in US

There are early reports at least six people have been killed in a string of shootings in the US state of Michigan.

CNN reports the six victims were fatally shot by a man driving and randomly shooting people in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

Kalamazoo Undersheriff Paul Matyas told CNN a total of nine people were shot during the attack.

Local media said four people have been shot at a restaurant and two killed at a car dealership.

The attacks are being linked to an earlier shooting at a parking lot, which left one woman seriously injured according to online reports.

Police are currently looking for the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his 50s who was driving in a blue Chevy HHR according to a local CBS station.

More details to come.

News break – February 21