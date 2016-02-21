News

Strong earthquake hits New Zealand near Mount Cook

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has struck 30km north-west of Mount Cook.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has struck 30km north-west of Mount Cook.

GeoNet rates the quake as "strong".

It hit at 10:32AM at a depth of only 4.4km.

The quake was lightly felt around the Fox and Franz Josef glaciers with reports coming from as far north as Greymouth.

There have been no reports of damage.

Last Tuesday a severe magnitude-6 earthquake struck just south of New Zealand.

That earthquake happened just two days after another strong shake hit Christchurch, causing cliffs to collapse and buildings to be evacuated.

MORE TO COME...

