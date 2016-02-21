Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas apologises for racist joke during Melbourne show

Matchbox 20 lead singer Rob Thomas has apologised for a racist joke he made about Aboriginals during a show in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Matchbox frontman Rob Thomas apologises for racist joke during Melbourne show

The band's famous frontman was performing his solo show at Rod Laver Arena when he began explaining how he deals with long flights.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, I’ve got the jet lag figured out,” he said.

“What you do is, when you get on the plane on your way here, you start drinking,” he continued to audience laughter and cheers.

“And then I drink until I think I’m Australian...and I keep drinking until I think I’m a black Australian.”

Following obvious collective discontent for the joke, Thomas took to Facebook to make amends.

"After the show in Melbourne tonight while backstage with some of my Australian friends, it was brought to my attention that I said something that is racist and insensitive,” Thomas wrote.

“Please understand that although it is no excuse, I was completely unaware that in Australia there is a polarising social issue happening right now involving indigenous people and alcohol.

“When I was made aware of it, the ground fell out beneath me, and I realised that people may now see me as the exact opposite of who I am.

“I’m sitting here in my hotel room completely gutted that a joke that I made was much more relevant to the times in Australia than I realised.

“I feel like a fool and apologise to all Australians.”

RAW: Violent and racist tirade in Melbourne's CBD

Animal Liberation Victoria released video from an incident on Valentine's Day in Melbourne when a horse and carriage operator was abusing protesters when a passerby asked him to watch his language. The carriage driver then threatened him to break his jaw and followed through with sickening racial slur.

Mum encourages son, makes racist slurs in teenage brawl

A NSW mother has been caught on video encouraging her son in a racist, violent brawl.

RAW: Woman accused of racial abuse after shouting slurs at bouncer

An unprovoked racist attack against a security guard outside a Sydney pub has been caught on video.

Racist rant on Sydney train

A passenger has filmed a racist rant on a Sydney train.

Aussie haka ad labelled as 'incredibly racist and offensive'

The clip, posted to Slurpee Australia’s Facebook page, shows a Maori warrior startling two young 7-Eleven customers at the Slurpee machine when he leaps out and performs a dance.

Racist rant in kebab store

Shocking footage of a racist customer in a UK kebab store.