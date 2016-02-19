Hero Perth truckies save barely-conscious driver as car goes out of control

News

The man suffered diabetic shock on Friday morning behind the wheel of his moving car, which then zig-zagged across the road, putting dozens of drivers at risk.

“We need immediate assistance,” one of the truck drivers can be heard saying.

On a busy road, approaching the freeway, a car ahead gets into difficulty. Photo: 7 News

It is not immediately clear in the video, but a driver in a moving car ahead is in trouble.

“There's a vehicle that's veering all over the road! We don't know if the guy’s having a heart attack or what,” the truckie says.

It was not a heart attack but diabetic shock, and it had left the driver drifting in and out of consciousness.

The car swerved all over Roe Highway. Dust is visible as the car comes off the road and the panic in the truckie's voice is clear.

“Whoa! Whoa! He's off the road again,” he exclaims.

Dust can be seen rising as the car veers off the road ahead. Photo: 7 News

At the top of the vision, another truckie can be seen moving next to the struggling driver - a team effort to stop the car before someone is killed.

“ We need to put a road block on this guy. Cops are on their way but we need to stop him getting onto the freeway,” the truckle says.

After ten terrifying minutes, the incident came to a dramatic end: “He's stopped! He's stopped!”

The car finally stopped in between the two lanes of the motorway. Photo: 7 News

The incapacitated man was then helped by other drivers until an ambulance arrived.

“When I tried to ask him questions he couldn't...there was no response. He was looking off in the distance sort of thing,” one of the truck drivers, called Reidar, said.

The car driver, a man in his 30s, was recovering at home on Friday night, thanks to quick-thinking strangers and, in particular, two Perth truckies.

