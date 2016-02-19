Chilling moment gang of bat-wielding robbers hide, launch attack on pub cleaner

Three men have ambushed a heritage-listed hotel in Gosford armed with bats and iron bars, leaving a 64-year-old cleaner battered and bruised in their wake.

64-year-old Al Chapman was on the morning shift at Hotel Gosford where, unbeknownst to him, three bandits lay in wait behind the venue’s back fence.

Just before 6:30am the men rushed at Mr Chapman, with one of them landing a blow to the worker’s ribs.

He continued to grapple with the men and told 7 News it was lucky they had a strong grip on their weapons.

“If I'd have got it off him I'd have used it on him,” he said, sporting bruised ribs and a cut elbow.

The men got past Mr Chapman and when they ran into the hotel’s bistro, everybody else ran out.

Bartender Aaron Whitton said his coworkers raised the alarm.

“Graham and Greg came running down going 'run, run, get out, get out' so I just followed them,” he told 7 News.

With everybody outside, including a deaf plumber who could not even hear their demands, the bandits had no way of getting the money they'd come for.

They fled the premises empty handed.

Police arrive shortly after to secure the area and are now examining a series of similar three-man robberies in the area.

Gosford Police Detective Chief Inspector Glenn Trayhurn said help from the public would aid in the capture of the suspects.

“We've got some good information in relation to that strike force but we'd be relying on more information,” he said.

One witness said the men were ‘obviously amateurs’ because of their lack of takings and employee Graham Foster agreed, saying the men would be brave to return to the hotel.

“They're pretty weak, they know who they are, they know what they're about, they're nothing,” he told 7 News.

There are at least two other jobs on the Central Coast that police are comparing to the attempted robbery at Hotel Gosford.

Related:

Robber steals $10,000 in two minutes

Police are hunting a robber who terrified staff at a fast food restaurant in Padstow.

Man arrested over cold case robbery

Criminals, posing as a road gang, got away with millions of dollars when they targeted an Armaguard cash van 21 years ago.

News break – February 19