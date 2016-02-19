At this time, Abbott is aiming to make FreeStyle Libre available for purchase to insulin-using Australian adults living with diabetes in the coming months.



As Abbott is still working through the specifics of bringing the product to Australia, we are not in a position to provide details of cost at this time. Announcements when pricing is available will be made available on FreeStyleLibre.com.au, as well as via email updates to those who have registered their interest to receive updates.



Australians can register their interest in receiving updates on FreeStyle Libre by visiting www.FreeStyleLibre.com.au.

INFO: Diabetes device - FreeStyle Libre