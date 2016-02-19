Horror helicopter crash caught on camera

Footage has been captured of a helicopter carrying five people crashing into the sea at Pearl Harbor, Hawai'i.

Bystanders managed to pull all five on board on board to safety, the US Coast Guard said.

However, one person, a 16-year-old boy, is in a critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been taken to hospital but are reported to be in a stable condition.

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, the incident happened at 10.30am on Thursday morning, local time.

The crash happened close to the USS Arizona Memorial.

US new outlet KGMB said the chopper was a tourist aircraft, adding eye witnesses saw smoke coming from the helicopter.

In one tweet, posted at 10.45am NZ time, people can be seen being pulled out of the helicopter as it lay in the water.

