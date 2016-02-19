News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Horror helicopter crash caught on camera

Yahoo New Zealand /

Footage has been captured of a helicopter carrying five people crashing into the sea at Pearl Harbor, Hawai'i.

DHS Sec: 'As Many As We Need' Troops To Border
1:31

DHS Sec: 'As Many As We Need' Troops To Border
Central American 'caravan' to end in Mexico City, migrants defiant
1:04

Central American 'caravan' to end in Mexico City, migrants defiant
Woman's face reacted to being 'poisoned' by sun
1:45

Woman's face reacted to being 'poisoned' by sun
Protesters try to storm Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in anger at 'stolen' land
0:55

Protesters try to storm Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in anger at 'stolen' land
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
0:36

Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
national park could be a risk to LIFE
1:01

national park could be a risk to LIFE
Prayer March Against Racism Remembers MLK on Assassination Anniversary
0:32

Prayer March Against Racism Remembers MLK on Assassination Anniversary
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
 

Bystanders managed to pull all five on board on board to safety, the US Coast Guard said.

However, one person, a 16-year-old boy, is in a critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

NEWS: CCTV catches woman 'stealing' Rotorua restaurant tip jar

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been taken to hospital but are reported to be in a stable condition.

The helicopter was carrying five people, all of who were pulled to safety. Photo: Supplied

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, the incident happened at 10.30am on Thursday morning, local time.

The crash happened close to the USS Arizona Memorial.

US new outlet KGMB said the chopper was a tourist aircraft, adding eye witnesses saw smoke coming from the helicopter.

In one tweet, posted at 10.45am NZ time, people can be seen being pulled out of the helicopter as it lay in the water.





RELATED

Back To Top