'The day of reckoning is here': Serial killer 'Grim Sleeper' may have killed 200 victims

When police raided the Grim Sleeper's home in 2010 they found hundreds of disturbing photos of women sleeping, some drugged or dead.

Lonnie Franklin Jr. sat in a courtroom wearing a blue shirt and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to killing nine women and a 15-year-old girl between 1985 and 2007 in one of Los Angeles' most notorious serial killer cases.

He has been dubbed the ‘Grim Sleeper’ because there was an apparent 14-year gap in the killings between 1985 and 2007 and has been behind bars awaiting trial for nearly six years.

In 2010, when detectives arrested the 63-year-old they discovered a horrifying collection of more than 1,000 photographs with several hundred hours of video footage of women and teenagers.

The Los Angeles Police Department released 180 of those images to the public to to see if anyone could help identify those women.

One woman identified as Janecia Peters, was number 191 on the list and had been shot in the back, but at the time police were not able to identify her.

She was found by a homeless man who was collecting cans on New Year's Day, 2007, hidden under Christmas tree.

Peters' family were unaware of her murder and prosecutors believe there are more to come.

Ten bodies have so far been found within an eight km radius of Franklin's home in South Los Angeles.

The long-awaited trial began more than 30 years after the first victim's death.

Bodies of victims were dumped in alleys and garbage bins in South Los Angeles, covered with mattresses and trash.

Some were found naked, others shot and strangled.

Prosecutor Beth Silverman showed photo after photo of 10 victims to a packed courtroom.

Family members shook and wept, some covered their faces, others had to walk out after photos were shown of the women smiling and some unconscious.

Silverman said DNA collected from the victims' bodies show that all 10 had sexual contact with Franklin just prior to their deaths.

Autopsies showed all but one victim had cocaine in their systems when they were killed. Some had turned to prostitution.

"This was the perfect opportunity for someone who preyed on women," Silverman said.

"Someone who knew the streets and the dark alleys by heart, someone who lived there and was able to blend in, someone who knew where the drug-addicted women and perhaps prostitutes would congregate and who knew how to lure potential victims into the darkness and the isolation of a vehicle through the promise of crack."

Franklin's attorney Seymour Amster will deliver his opening statement later in the trial.

"There's more to it than people want to believe," Amster told The Associated Press last week.

An eleventh victim, Mary Lowe, got away and is expected to testify as a star witness.

"The evidence in this case will tell a story. A story of a serial killer that stalked the streets of south Los Angeles," Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told the court.

As many as 30 detectives investigated the Grim Sleeper killings in the 1980s. They exhausted leads within a few years.

A special squad of detectives was assembled after the most recent killing, the June 2007 shooting of Janecia Peters.

Police arrested Franklin three years later as an officer posing as a busboy got DNA samples from dishes and utensils Franklin had been using at a birthday party.

Family members of the Grim Sleeper victims and a survivor of the attacks have been frustrated by repeated delays in the case and were eager for the trial to start.

"The day of reckoning is here," Alexander said last week. "You can't help but be excited that you lived to see an end to this madness. It's been a long road, and I'm glad I'll physically be able to be there."

When photos of his daughter's naked body were shown in court Tuesday, Alexander walked out as other family members comforted his weeping wife.

The Grim Sleeper was among at least three serial killers who stalked Los Angeles-area women during the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s.

The attacks were dubbed the "Southside Slayer" killings before authorities concluded more than one attacker was involved.