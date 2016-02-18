News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

Transgender escort accused of infecting a man with HIV will be extradited to WA

Ashlea Brown
7News Melbourne /

A transgender escort accused of infecting a man with HIV will be extradited to Western Australia after facing a Sydney court.

1124_1800-SYD-ScooterDeath
2:15

Teen dies in scooter accident
Russia's retaliation: Scores of Western diplomats expelled
1:01

Russia's retaliation: Scores of Western diplomats expelled
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0401_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:02

Newsbreak - April 1
0331_1800_wa_rescue
1:17

Major rescue operation turns to tragedy
0331_1800_sa_spinal
1:05

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries in horror body boarding accident
0331_1800_nsw_bikie
1:48

Notorious bikie claims he’s been unfairly punished by big banks
0331_sun_fuel
1:40

Fuel shortages possible
0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_sun_Russia
2:56

Russia expels Australian diplomats
Deported Army veteran wins fight for U.S. citizenship
1:19

Deported Army veteran wins fight for U.S. citizenship
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
 

Clayton Palmer who calls herself Sienna Fox didn't fight the extradition but did lose her fight for bail.

The 38-year-old was arrested at a Surry Hills hotel, where it's alleged she was due to meet a client when police swooped.

Supporters were in court and were disappointed she will remain behind bars until she's flown back to Perth.

They had no comment when approached by 7 News.

The escort allegedly fled Perth in October when she was confronted by the man she's accused of infecting.

Sydney detectives are now looking into her prostitution work here.

Anyone who has been exposed to the sex worker should seek medical advice.

Back To Top