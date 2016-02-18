Transgender escort accused of infecting a man with HIV will be extradited to WA

A transgender escort accused of infecting a man with HIV will be extradited to Western Australia after facing a Sydney court.

Clayton Palmer who calls herself Sienna Fox didn't fight the extradition but did lose her fight for bail.

The 38-year-old was arrested at a Surry Hills hotel, where it's alleged she was due to meet a client when police swooped.

Supporters were in court and were disappointed she will remain behind bars until she's flown back to Perth.

They had no comment when approached by 7 News.

The escort allegedly fled Perth in October when she was confronted by the man she's accused of infecting.



Sydney detectives are now looking into her prostitution work here.

Anyone who has been exposed to the sex worker should seek medical advice.