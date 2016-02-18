Bumbling arsonist caught on CCTV setting himself on fire

News

Melissa Hills
7News Melbourne /

A bumbling arsonist who targeted a Richmond restaurant has been left worse for wear.

After setting fire to the kitchen the man spilt fuel on his legs.

The man would have suffered burns after the incident. Photo: 7 News

CCTV captured the moment the man set himself on fire. Photo: 7 News

His lower body caught fire as he tried to escape the flames.

Three people who live above the restaurant also had to flee.

Det Sen Con Phoebe Coulson told 7 News: “Look I don't think this sort of thing is funny in any way shape or form.

“Three people and himself even could have been very severely injured.”

Police believe that the man would have suffered burns to his legs and feet.

