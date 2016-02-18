A bumbling arsonist who targeted a Richmond restaurant has been left worse for wear.

Bumbling arsonist caught on CCTV setting himself on fire

After setting fire to the kitchen the man spilt fuel on his legs.

His lower body caught fire as he tried to escape the flames.

Three people who live above the restaurant also had to flee.

Det Sen Con Phoebe Coulson told 7 News: “Look I don't think this sort of thing is funny in any way shape or form.

“Three people and himself even could have been very severely injured.”

Police believe that the man would have suffered burns to his legs and feet.

RELATED VIDEO: