Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Cyclist tries to humiliate female driver in bizarre confrontation, but internet has her back

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A UK cyclist confronted a female driver who "dangerously cut him off" ending in a bizarre confrontation which is copping a serious backlash on social media.

The black Ford Focus overtakes the man on the bike and indicates left into a nearby supermarket carpark.

"What are you, some sort of f***king idiot! You're on camera," the male cyclist says to himself.

This is the amount of space the female driver gave the cyclist before indicating and turning into the supermarket. Photo: Facebook

But instead of going on his way the cyclist pulls into the supermarket to confront the woman telling her she just did something "very dangerous".

"Excuse me, I don't know if you realise what you did out on the road back there but it's really dangerous," the man tells the motorist as she pulls a bag from her car boot.

"You overtook me, I'm doing 20-odd miles an hour down the road, you overtook me as I came up to the turning there and then turned in on top of me."

The shocked woman responds claiming he was miles ahead when she turned into the carpark.

"You were miles back," she claims before asking to see proof.

The female driver seems shocked at the cyclist's accusation she could have taken his life. Photo: Facebook

The cyclist claims he will report the incident to the police with the argument he was travelling at a quick speed and not given adequate time to be able to react after her "dangerous" manoeuvre.

The woman calmly explains her opinion regarding what happened and eventually apologises for the incident.

"I'm very sorry, but I do think it is a little extreme," the woman says before the man claims he will now wipe the video.

"Because you have apologised I will wipe this off when I get home and that is the end of it," the cyclist says.

The footage was recorded on the cyclist's head cam who posted it to 'Idiot UK Drivers Exposed' on Tuesday with the caption: "Cyclist 100% At Fault! Do you agree?"

But unlike most videos posted to the website, viewers have defended the driver, calling the cyclist a "moron".

"What an absolute moron of a cyclist. Should be reported for A: being a t***t and B: for harassment. Wish it had been me he had approached. Then again probably a spineless idiot who picks on woman," Greig Allan commented on the post.

The woman eventually apologises, although she doesn't agree with what happened and the internet have taken her side. Photo: Facebook

Some users claim the cyclist only attacked the woman because of her gender.

"Notice how he waits out of the way to see who gets out of the car before approaching. I bet if it had been a big lad he would of gone on his way," Marsh Seath said.

"What a brave man you are going up to the lady and intimidating her like that. She was a good distance away from you gave you plenty of room and indicated. 100% cyclist in the wrong here," Imran Butt said.

One fellow cyclist said: "Oh dear, what a sad little man. Being a cyclist, I know what it is to be properly cut up and this poor lady who was probably left in complete shock deserves a huge apology from a bully I'm ashamed to call a fellow cyclist."

"Someone's just had a new camera for his birthday. Riding around all day trying to catch something... and this is the best he could do! Shame on you!" another angry user responded.

It is believed the incident took place in St Anthony's, Eastbourne, last year, according to the Metro.

