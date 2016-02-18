News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Distraught mother dragged from frozen reservoir where rest of family died

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A police officer dragged a distraught mother from a frozen lake in China where members of her family drowned in a dramatic rescue caught on tape.

CCTV News released the footage on Wednesday showing the officer dragging a woman from the Changchun Reservoir located in Qixia City, in east China’s Shandong Province.

Local villagers were the first at the scene after the mother, her son and father-in-law tried to take a shortcut on the frozen surface, the broadcaster reported.

The woman can be seen stranded 20 metres out submerged in an icy lake in east China. Photo: CCTV News

One man, believed to be a local, can be seen walking across the ice before falling into the icy water just after members of the community yell out for him to "lie flat". Photo: CCTV

Police and a local man attempted to save the drowning mother, stranded and submerged 20 metres away in the ice-cold reservoir.

A local was reportedly the first to try and save the woman by walking carefully on the ice toward the mother as onlookers yell out "lie flat", fearing the ice may crack from underneath him too.

The ice did crack beneath him, causing him to falling into the below-freezing waters.

Officer Jiang Tao, 58, was the hero who saved the woman and crawled across the icy surface, detouring past a large hole to reach the mother, Metro reported.

Mr Jiang also fell into the lake but managed to throw the woman a rope before the two of them waded their way toward shore.

This is the moment officer Tao carefully crawled his way out to the woman. Photo: CCTV News

Officer Tao can be seen laying on his side as we tries to pull the distraught mother toward him. Photo: CCTV News

Officers and local people pulled the pair of them in and the woman was rushed to hospital. Her current situation is unknown. Photo: CCTV News

After struggling to get the pair out of the freezing water, Mr Jiang was pulled onto the surface, followed by the mother.

She was rushed to hospital and her current situation is unknown.

Although original reports suggest the son survived, the publication claims police later recovered the bodies of her son and father-in-law.

News break – February 18

