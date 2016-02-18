Distraught mother dragged from frozen reservoir where rest of family died

A police officer dragged a distraught mother from a frozen lake in China where members of her family drowned in a dramatic rescue caught on tape.

CCTV News released the footage on Wednesday showing the officer dragging a woman from the Changchun Reservoir located in Qixia City, in east China’s Shandong Province.

Local villagers were the first at the scene after the mother, her son and father-in-law tried to take a shortcut on the frozen surface, the broadcaster reported.

Police and a local man attempted to save the drowning mother, stranded and submerged 20 metres away in the ice-cold reservoir.

A local was reportedly the first to try and save the woman by walking carefully on the ice toward the mother as onlookers yell out "lie flat", fearing the ice may crack from underneath him too.

The ice did crack beneath him, causing him to falling into the below-freezing waters.

Officer Jiang Tao, 58, was the hero who saved the woman and crawled across the icy surface, detouring past a large hole to reach the mother, Metro reported.

Mr Jiang also fell into the lake but managed to throw the woman a rope before the two of them waded their way toward shore.

After struggling to get the pair out of the freezing water, Mr Jiang was pulled onto the surface, followed by the mother.

She was rushed to hospital and her current situation is unknown.

Although original reports suggest the son survived, the publication claims police later recovered the bodies of her son and father-in-law.

News break – February 18