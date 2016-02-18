Major manhunt after man stabbed to death in Adelaide

A manhunt is underway after a man was stabbed to death in a home in Adelaide’s northeast overnight.
Police were called to the Gay Ave home in Gilles Plains about 10.30pm following reports of a serious stabbing.
The body of a 25-year-old man was found inside.
Police searched the home and cordoned off nearby streets in the area.
Heavily-armed police from the STAR Group were tasked and a manhunt was triggered.
A Police helicopter was also seen in the area overnight.
No one has been arrested over the incident as yet.
The suspect is known to the victim.