News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
Train jumper ‘complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil

'Flight from hell' finally arrives on Gold Coast after two delays

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

Furious passengers of a stranded Air Asia flight have finally landed on the Gold Coast after they were trapped for 40 hours in an airport security zone.

0704_1130_nat_airasia
1:45

AirAsia makes emergency landing after bird strike
Anti-Muslim violence flares in central Sri Lanka; Buddhists burn homes and shops.
0:46

PHOTOS: Anti-Muslim violence flares in central Sri Lanka; Buddhists burn homes and shops
0303_1800_wa_plane
0:55

Plane makes emergency landing on outback highway
0227_1600_nat_rain
1:41

Eleven rescues of people trapped in floodwaters
Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
0:32

Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
0:22

Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Missing plane's tail section may have been found: Officials
0:44

Missing plane's tail section may have been found: Officials
Huge Fire Rips Through Market in Tajik Capital
1:13

Huge Fire Rips Through Market in Tajik Capital
 

Flight D7206 from Kuala Lumpur to Coolangatta departed at 9.40pm Monday but was forced to divert to Bali after a passenger became seriously ill.

A second departure for Australia was also turned around after two hours when another passenger told staff he needed urgent medical help.

More than 300 Australian tourists endured the frustrating trip.

The problem escalated when passengers took matters in to their own hands and booked other flights home.

Many missed connecting flights and lost accommodation.

Passengers took to social media to voice their anger about the incident.

Rose Marie Christian said on Twitter: “What an appalling service . Flight d7206 . Stuck in Bali for nearly 24 hours with no food or water”.

“Three people are missing for the flight and no we can't leave Bali! Are you really holding us like prisoners! SORT IT OUT!”

Ashley Cripps, was vocal on Twitter criticising the airline because the plane had to stay in Bali after the second grounding.

She said passengers had to pay $57 for a visa.

Another passenger said 'it was like being held hostage' and she felt she was 'treated like a refugee'.

Many claimed Air Asia staff did little to assist them, despite claims by the airline that they did supply meals and hotels.

Back To Top