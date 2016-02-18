Dozens killed in car bomb explosion in Turkish capital Ankara

At least 28 people were killed and 61 people were wounded in a car bombing targeting military service vehicles in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters.

Kurtulmus condemned the attack and vowed to "shed all light" on the bombing, but said there was no indication yet who may have carried it out. The toll substantially raised the previous toll of 18 dead.

The bloodshed came on the heels of a string of attacks in Turkey, blamed on jihadists but also on Kurdish rebels.

The bomb aimed at a convoy of military service vehicles, Ankara governor Mehmet Kiliclar said, quoted by the CNN-Turk and NTV channels.

Plumes of smoke rose from the scene, close to the headquarters of the Turkish military and the parliament.

The powerful blast was heard all over the city, sending residents to their balconies in panic, an AFP correspondent said.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu canceled a planned trip to Brussels following an explosion in Ankara on Wednesday, an official in the prime minister's office told Reuters.

Davutoglu had planned to leave for Belgium for an official visit later this evening.

A witness told Reuters they could even smell the explosion from "blocks away": "I heard a huge explosion. There was smoke and a really strong smell even though we were blocks away," the witness said.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter the attack was an act of terrorism. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who had been due to leave for a trip to Brussels later on Wednesday, cancelled the trip, an official in his office said.

"I heard a huge explosion. There was smoke and a really strong smell even though we were blocks away," a Reuters witness said.

Turkish media reports said many people were injured.

The blast comes after an attack in Ankara in October blamed on Islamic State, when two suicide bombers struck a rally of pro-Kurdish and labour activists outside the capital's main train station, killing more than 100 people.

Kurdish militants, radical leftists and Islamic radicals, have all staged bombings in Turkey in recent years.

A central strategy of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey, has been to attack military targets, although it has largely focused on the mainly Kurdish southeast.