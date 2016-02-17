Grieving father pays tribute to son with 'heart of gold' killed in Whitsunday bus crash

A grieving father has told of the shock and grief at losing his teenage son in the Whitsunday bus tragedy.

Casey Stinson, 19, was a twin who was born prematurely and had overcome so much, he was beginning to look to his future.

While many of the other passengers have now been released from hospital his family is struggling with the reality of life without Casey.

"Casey was a good kid, he had a heart of gold, he was going to TAFE and the bus crashed and he didn't come home," Casey's dad David Stinson told 7News.

The day after the Whitsunday Transit bus rolled at Cannonvale, killing Casey and injuring 11 more people, Mr Stinson faced the grim task of identifying his son and contacting funeral directors.



Casey had an older sister, a twin brother and two younger brothers.

"They're distraught, they've rang me 16 times already today, bawling their eyes out and I can't make it any better for any of them.

"[The tributes] make me feel over the moon, but it doesn't get me to see my son again," Mr Stinson said.

Overnight an urgent medical transfer touched down in Townsville where two critically injured patients were taken to hospital for specialist treatment.

Both of the passengers who were taken to Townsville were suffering head injuries.

A 17-year-old boy remains critical.



Another eight patients were taken to hospitals in Mackay and Proserpine.



Six, including the 70-year-old bus driver, have since been released and two remain serious.

David Farlow, Mackay Base Hospital Executive Director, said: "Some will be admitted for significant period of rehabilitation, others will go home tomorrow."

"The community is really feeling it, they're feeling for the families, for the friends and obviously for those victims," Whitsunday mayor Jenny Whitney said.

There has been delays for police hoping to examine CCTV from onboard the bus and download data from its computers.

Casey's father has turned to GoFundMe to help raise the $10,000 for a funeral.



If you would like to donate on the Casey Stinson GoFundMe page click here.