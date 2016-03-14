News

Police reveal drugs found in car during murder investigation: McNamara and Rogerson trial hears

7News Sydney /

A court has been shown the moment several kilograms of drugs were found in a car at the centre of a murder trial.

Detectives allegedly found the drugs in a car seized from Glen McNamara’s garage.

The footage was shown during the McNamara and Rogerson trial. Photo: 7 News.

On Monday, jury members in the murder trial of McNamara and Roger Rogerson were shown footage of a car search conducted by detectives.

It’s alleged police found several kilograms drugs in the car found in McNamara’s Cronulla garage on May 24, 2014.

Rogerson and McNamara have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jamie Gao in a Padstow storage unit in May 2014.

Rogerson was captured on CCTV with his distinctive limp at the Padstow Rent a Space. Photo: 7 News

They are accused of murdering the 20-year-old in a suspected drug deal which is believed to have gone terribly wrong.

Last month disturbing security video was played at the trial, allegedly showing Rogerson and McNamara walking into a storage unit at Padstow, with Jamie Gao.

The CCTV showed the men leaving without him.

Rogerson and McNamara's lawyers have never denied their clients were with Gao at Padstow Rent a Space Storage when he was shot.

Security cameras recorded almost every move they made before the 20-year-old's death.

Jamie Gao. Photo: 7 News

McNamara and Rogerson blame each other. Photo: 7 News

McNamara was allegedly captured on CCTV arriving with Gao in his car on May 20th 2014. Minutes later in the video, McNamara ushers him inside.


McNamara was then seen apparently fetching a silver surfboard cover before the pair emerged 32 minutes later, allegedly with Gao wrapped in it.

The only thing cameras did not capture was Gao's death, and which man pulled the trigger.

Rogerson and McNamara blame each other.

The pair then emerge and allegedly load Gao's body, which is inside the surf board bag, into the car. Photo: 7 News

The trial continues.

