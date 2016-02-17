Moment passengers told of aircraft bomb threat captured on video

FIRST ON 7: Video has emerged of the tense moment plane passengers travelling from Sydney to Los Angeles were informed the aircraft had received a bomb threat.

The Virgin Australia flight was diverted to Brisbane following the threat this afternoon.

"During the flight a bomb threat relative to this aircraft was received by Virgin Australia," an attendant can be heard announcing.

"While our internal review believed this threat to be a hoax, it is appropriate to return to Australia so the aircraft can be searched."

A Virgin Australia spokesperson stated:

"Virgin Australia flight VA1 from Sydney to Los Angeles has diverted to Brisbane this afternoon due to a security issue."

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We apologise for any inconvenience, and will get our guests on their way as soon as possible."

