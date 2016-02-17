Israeli border police filmed flipping Palestinian man out of wheelchair after shooting teen girl in arm

Israeli police have been filmed violently pushing a disabled Palestinian man out of his wheelchair, moments after shooting a 14-year-old girl in the arm.

The disturbing video shows 53-year-old Majed al-Fakhouri coming to the aid of the teenager, who allegedly tried to stab police in the city of Hebron, near Jerusalem.

Earlier footage had shown the girl lying in what appears to be a pool of her own blood, writhing in pain on the roadside.

As the wheelchair-bound man approaches the scene, he is stopped by armed guards who tell him to leave.

But before he could turn around, one of the guards lifts the chair and throws it backwards, causing Mr al-Fakhouri to land on his head.

The Good Samaritan said he was only trying to help the young girl, who he believed was bleeding to death.

“I saw blood coming out of her arm and side and I thought she was going to bleed to death," Mr al-Fakhouri told The Telegraph.

After the display of abuse, angered members of the community step forward to intervene.

Again, agitated, thuggish police prevent anyone from helping the injured, with one officer holding a gun in the face of a local man and kicking him away.

Border police then throw a stun grenade, causing the growing crowd to scatter.

Mr al-Fakhouri did not suffer any injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution, the newspaper reported.

The young girl was seriously wounded and received medical attention.

The video has gone viral since it was shared online two days ago.

The Palestinian national, who lost his leg in a car accident a decade ago, said there is "no justice" for Palestinians in Israel.

"There is no justice for us," he said.

"There is justice inside Israel for Israelis but nothing for us here."

Israel is on high alert, as violence continues to escalate between Palestinians and Israelis.

