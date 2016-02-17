News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Israeli border police filmed flipping Palestinian man out of wheelchair after shooting teen girl in arm

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

Israeli police have been filmed violently pushing a disabled Palestinian man out of his wheelchair, moments after shooting a 14-year-old girl in the arm.

The disturbing video shows 53-year-old Majed al-Fakhouri coming to the aid of the teenager, who allegedly tried to stab police in the city of Hebron, near Jerusalem.

Majed al-Fakhouri attempts to aid a young girl who was shot by police. Photo: Facebook

Earlier footage had shown the girl lying in what appears to be a pool of her own blood, writhing in pain on the roadside.

As the wheelchair-bound man approaches the scene, he is stopped by armed guards who tell him to leave.

But before he could turn around, one of the guards lifts the chair and throws it backwards, causing Mr al-Fakhouri to land on his head.

The 53-year-old disabled man was thrown backwards out of his wheelchair in a sickening act by police. Photo: Facebook

The Good Samaritan said he was only trying to help the young girl, who he believed was bleeding to death.

“I saw blood coming out of her arm and side and I thought she was going to bleed to death," Mr al-Fakhouri told The Telegraph.

After the display of abuse, angered members of the community step forward to intervene.

Bystanders who try to help Mr al-Fakhouri are threatened with guns by officers. Photo: Facebook

Again, agitated, thuggish police prevent anyone from helping the injured, with one officer holding a gun in the face of a local man and kicking him away.

Border police then throw a stun grenade, causing the growing crowd to scatter.

Mr al-Fakhouri did not suffer any injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution, the newspaper reported.

A stun grenade explodes as the crowd scatters. Photo Facebook

The young girl was seriously wounded and received medical attention.

The video has gone viral since it was shared online two days ago.

The Palestinian national, who lost his leg in a car accident a decade ago, said there is "no justice" for Palestinians in Israel.

The crowd disperses but doesn't go far, as the dramatic scenes continue. Photo: Facebook

"There is no justice for us," he said.

"There is justice inside Israel for Israelis but nothing for us here."

