A woman inspired by a viral social media post has learned first hand what fake tanning looks like when it goes very wrong.

Is this the biggest fake tan fail ever?

Imogen Silversides from the UK has shared an image of herself on Facebook looking the same colour "as a dining table" after she followed a tip from Amy Ridler, who has around 4000 Facebook followers.

Ridler had shared a photo of her own impressive tan and claimed the secret to getting her even all-over glow was to apply it with a paint roller.

Silversides decided to try the method but she didn't quite have the same result.

Instead, she posted a picture of herself covered in an extremely dark brown tan and holding a paint roller, which she captioned: "Who ever the girl was that recommend [sic] to apply fake tan with a paint roller is one lying f***."

It is unclear why she didn't stop applying the tan earlier, but either way she said she didn't think she would be going to work the following day.

Silversides Facebook post has been shared 5,080 times, has had 23,933 comments and has had 40,403 likes by 3pm today.

Ridler has since seen Silverside's mishap and could not hide her amusement.

"I would just like to say that on behalf of myself and my paint roller, I am sorry to the girl who now looks like the same colour as my dining room table but actually I'm not sorry you made my night."

In her original post which was shared hundreds of times, Ridler wrote: "Okay so after I put on Snapchat how I fake tan everyone has thought it was a great idea okay so you don't get it on your hands, can wash it, perfect even tan, no streaks, you can get it mega dark if you like - and you can reach your back.

"Why haven't I gone on [TV show] Dragons Den. Tesco were very confused when we told them what we were using their paint rollers for.

"PS I like to look megga dark you don't have to be this dark."

