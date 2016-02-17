News

Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Sydney socialite caught in internet scandal involving her four-year old daughter

AAP
AAP /

Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko is sickened to find pictures of her four-year-old daughter were digitally altered into obscene images and shared by some of the country's top fashion identities.

Three people who are believed to have circulated the images have been reported to police, including two connected to the fashion industry.

Roxy Jacenko caught in internet scandal involving her four-year-old daughter Pixie

Jacenko's daughter Pixie Curtis has her own modelling career and an Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers. She is already a small money-making machine through her own range of hair bows, known as ‘Pixies Bows’.

Since discovering the doctored photos, Jacenko, who shot to national fame on Celebrity Apprentice, has changed the setting of both Pixie's and her own Instagram accounts to private.

According to News Corp, one photoshopped image shows Pixie standing alongside a prostitute in Amsterdam. In another image the four-year-old model looks like she is reading a book with two men having sex on the cover.

Pixie Curtis is a normal kid, doing normal things, her mum says. Picture: Instagram

Jacenko has defended her decision to put her daughter on social media, saying her daughter is "a normal kid, doing normal things".

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Wednesday, Jacenko justified having her daughter's Instagram account public for so long, saying: "We haven't got anything to hide."

"It is on private at the moment, will it remain on? I don't know," she said on radio.

"Does that mean my poor mother can't upload a picture of her granddaughter because there could be a sicko who looks on the internet?

"What is this world coming to?"

Jacenko has taken the matter to the police, with Rose Bay detectives currently investigating the photos.

Pixie has 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. Picture: Twitter

The PR businesswoman and socialite said the photos were sick.

"It sickens me to think that grown men, within the same industry, could possibly find any humour in superimposing my four-year-old daughter, or anyone's child for that matter, into lewd and explicit situations," Jacenko told News Corp.

"It is sick and in my eyes, it's pedophilia."

Both Pixie Curtis' blog, Facebook and modelling management page still carry photos of the model.

